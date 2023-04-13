SubscribeSign In
d
Collection by Danielle Wilkens

Favorites

View 21 Photos
The interiors of the home were reworked with darker furnishings inspired by Ford's own home and added works of art by Los Angeles artists.
The interiors of the home were reworked with darker furnishings inspired by Ford's own home and added works of art by Los Angeles artists.
The atmospheric Villa Necchi Campiglio set the tone for Guadagnino's period piece.
The atmospheric Villa Necchi Campiglio set the tone for Guadagnino's period piece.
This shot of the Ravine House's interior shows its glazed back facade and clear geometry.
This shot of the Ravine House's interior shows its glazed back facade and clear geometry.
Palais Bulles, most famously the holiday home of fashion designer Pierre Cardin, is set on a rocky cliff overlooking the Mediterranean, and has been the backdrop of many fashion shoots and grand events.
Palais Bulles, most famously the holiday home of fashion designer Pierre Cardin, is set on a rocky cliff overlooking the Mediterranean, and has been the backdrop of many fashion shoots and grand events.
Film: A Clockwork Orange (1972)
Film: A Clockwork Orange (1972)
The Jaffe House was designed to offer an "innovative model of flexible living" with a terraced, public living space connected by stairs.
The Jaffe House was designed to offer an "innovative model of flexible living" with a terraced, public living space connected by stairs.
A large scale model of Boulder Reign is blown up in Antonini's film, Zabriskie Point.
A large scale model of Boulder Reign is blown up in Antonini's film, Zabriskie Point.
Ridgetop was photographed by Julius Shulman and featured in Architectural Digest shortly after it was built.
Ridgetop was photographed by Julius Shulman and featured in Architectural Digest shortly after it was built.
The Encyclopedia Britannica once called The Chemosphere "the most modern home in the world."
The Encyclopedia Britannica once called The Chemosphere "the most modern home in the world."
The Stahl House has been featured in numerous movies and photoshoots and was immortalized by photographer Julius Shulman.
The Stahl House has been featured in numerous movies and photoshoots and was immortalized by photographer Julius Shulman.
The Ennis House is the largest of Wright's textile block designs and was constructed primarily of interlocking, pre-cast concrete blocks.
The Ennis House is the largest of Wright's textile block designs and was constructed primarily of interlocking, pre-cast concrete blocks.
The house designed by A. James Speyer and David Haid was used as a set in Ferris Bueller's Day Off.
The house designed by A. James Speyer and David Haid was used as a set in Ferris Bueller's Day Off.
Built with redwood, glass, red brick, and concrete, the house was originally designed by John Lautner for the Schaffer family, who used to spend time enjoying picnics under the resident oak trees. Lautner built the house horizontally around the oaks.
Built with redwood, glass, red brick, and concrete, the house was originally designed by John Lautner for the Schaffer family, who used to spend time enjoying picnics under the resident oak trees. Lautner built the house horizontally around the oaks.
Designed by Charles Deaton and completed in 1965, the Sculptured House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and can be seen clearly from Interstate 70.
Designed by Charles Deaton and completed in 1965, the Sculptured House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and can be seen clearly from Interstate 70.
Casa Malaparte is perched on the cliffs of Capri and was designed by Adalberto Libera in 1938.
Casa Malaparte is perched on the cliffs of Capri and was designed by Adalberto Libera in 1938.
The matte-black exterior and floor-to-ceiling glass of Villa Överby sit flush on limestone slabs.
The matte-black exterior and floor-to-ceiling glass of Villa Överby sit flush on limestone slabs.
For the Skyline Residence, Belzberg Architects made a conscious effort to build an environmentally sensitive structure without sacrificing aesthetic and budget. Along with recycling wood framing and flooring from a nearby construction site, they sourced the low e-glazing, steel, and concrete mixes from California manufacturers.
For the Skyline Residence, Belzberg Architects made a conscious effort to build an environmentally sensitive structure without sacrificing aesthetic and budget. Along with recycling wood framing and flooring from a nearby construction site, they sourced the low e-glazing, steel, and concrete mixes from California manufacturers.
Throughout the house, there are a number of details that are clearly "Lautner." Working with Goldstein, the architect was given the opportunity to design custom furniture pieces, which is something he didn’t normally get the chance to do. His angular, minimalist style was carried throughout, including in the custom leather-and-concrete sofas spread throughout the living room.
Throughout the house, there are a number of details that are clearly "Lautner." Working with Goldstein, the architect was given the opportunity to design custom furniture pieces, which is something he didn’t normally get the chance to do. His angular, minimalist style was carried throughout, including in the custom leather-and-concrete sofas spread throughout the living room.
Skylab Architecture cantilevered the living volumes in order to minimize the building’s footprint and to create a tree house-like experience for the residents.
Skylab Architecture cantilevered the living volumes in order to minimize the building’s footprint and to create a tree house-like experience for the residents.

1 more save