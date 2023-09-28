Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
The main living space was previously two separate volumes with different floor and ceiling heights. To make the queen-size Murphy bed clear the kitchen cabinets, Ash had to cut a curve into the corner of the mattress.
Furniture designer Ash Dipert transformed three disused structures behind his parent’s Craftsman home in Bakersfield, California, into a fun and functional accessory dwelling unit.
"It's simple, yet it's expressive,” Scardulla says. “We don't like excesses. We don't like when you enter a space, and everything is immediately declared, everything is clear. We like discovery and complexity. That's why we love that you get there and you get to the door, and you have one perception, then you enter and get another, step down, and have a new perception, and so on. You take the bed down and get a new perception again."
After months of waiting for approvals to build a house in Sintra, Portugal, artist Chris Saunders decided to pivot, commissioning a custom tiny home on wheels from architecture studio Madeiguincho. The 200-square-foot house, with its honey-colored wood cladding and contrasting blond wood interior, suits Chris perfectly. “Since moving here I’ve simplified not only my way of living, but also my mentality and work ethic,” he says.
The kitchen showcases quartz counters, white-painted cabinetry, open shelves, and a Prestige range with a hickory-covered hood.
Blue Dot stools sit at the custom table. The sofa is from Joybird. Kitchen lighting was sourced from 143 Lighting.
An artful light installation hands above a sleek modern staircase.
Updates to the backyard included areas for lounge and play.
