Floor-to-ceiling windows are flanked by canary yellow panels which open to reveal screens in warm weather.
Built in 1963, the Flansburgh House remains an architectural gem within Lincoln, Mass.
The entryway connects the two sides of the home with a symmetrically framed courtyard view.
A reading corner takes full advantage of floor-to-ceiling window light.
A photo of Flansburgh on the desk.
Situated outside the village of Burrowbridge in Southwest England, this historic property occupies the site of a 19th-century Baptist chapel.
side facade view
This double-story addition to a detached Victorian house in Northcote creates a bridge between the existing building and its deep rear garden.
A stunning example of adaptive reuse, the brick structure features two connected parts: the chapel itself, which is a grade II-listed building, and a large, L-shaped meeting house set behind the former chapel and surrounded by a private garden.
Set back from the street, the International-style home features deep, overhanging eaves and a band of clerestory windows that wraps around the entire home.
The three arms of the Apfel House stretch out to catch the best views of Ranco Lake and the Andes Mountains.
The custom brick fireplace was designed as one piece, with no separate materials for the mantle or the foreground bench.
Joanna and Steve Vernetti have lived in their 1917 bungalow in Hancock Park for over 20 years. As their family increased in size, they needed more space—so they initially thought about adding another floor. After California passed the regulation in 2020, they called up their good friend (and former neighbor) David Thompson. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Thompson, a founding principal of Assembledge+, had recently participated in a Los Angeles Magazine project to imagine solutions for those who lack housing in the city. Their notion was for public agencies to subsidize building ADUs in backyards along alleyways, dovetailing with existing alley revitalization initiatives</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">.</span>
The couple spent six months designing their 1,178-square-foot, two-story home. Its compact size was informed by the existing garage’s 20-foot-by-30-foot footprint and L.A.’s ADU size limit of 1,200 square feet. "We had always planned on designing a compact house, however, having a hard limit to its size was definitely a challenge,
Rossi did not carry the dividing wall between the bedroom and living room all the way up to the ceiling, so as not to break up the treatment up there, instead designing the wall as a custom storage and display unit.
The kitchen cabinets were made with cabinet boxes set into framing, then a primed drywall shell covered with a textural Roman Clay finish, and sealed.
"It looks like an ordinary home, but there are decisions here that are out of the ordinary,
