SubscribeSign In
h
Collection by Hans

Favorites

View 21 Photos
Warm light emitted through the expansive windows lets the home glow warmly against the mountain and forested setting.
Warm light emitted through the expansive windows lets the home glow warmly against the mountain and forested setting.
Two sets of double doors merge the interior with the covered exterior.
Two sets of double doors merge the interior with the covered exterior.
The steel-and-glulam support system forms the covered corridor of the loggia.
The steel-and-glulam support system forms the covered corridor of the loggia.
The 7,000-square-foot two-story Grove Lodge incorporates the use of native stone and natural finishes to help it blend into the scenic landscape of the Mohonk Mountain House property. Interior spaces include hardwood floors and the use of exposed wood throughout. The guest rooms have their own separate drive-up entrances and feature either a stone patio (lower level) or balcony area. All areas are appointed with our rustic rocking chairs for outdoor seating. Eco-friendly features include sustainable building materials, LED lighting, and a geo- thermal heating and cooling system. 250-tons of Shawangunk conglomerate excavated from the site have been recycled into the retaining walls and the stone fireplace.
The 7,000-square-foot two-story Grove Lodge incorporates the use of native stone and natural finishes to help it blend into the scenic landscape of the Mohonk Mountain House property. Interior spaces include hardwood floors and the use of exposed wood throughout. The guest rooms have their own separate drive-up entrances and feature either a stone patio (lower level) or balcony area. All areas are appointed with our rustic rocking chairs for outdoor seating. Eco-friendly features include sustainable building materials, LED lighting, and a geo- thermal heating and cooling system. 250-tons of Shawangunk conglomerate excavated from the site have been recycled into the retaining walls and the stone fireplace.
Local cabinetmaker Peter Pomerantz made the custom, white oak cabinetry and Flywheel Industrial Arts fabricated the steel hood. “It’s about lines and shadows; no hardware,” Herrmann says.
Local cabinetmaker Peter Pomerantz made the custom, white oak cabinetry and Flywheel Industrial Arts fabricated the steel hood. “It’s about lines and shadows; no hardware,” Herrmann says.
Ann Sacks terrazzo tile covers the floor and backsplash. The sinks were fabricated by a local artisan, Cement Elegance.
Ann Sacks terrazzo tile covers the floor and backsplash. The sinks were fabricated by a local artisan, Cement Elegance.
After: "I wanted to try something that I would try to convince clients to do,
After: "I wanted to try something that I would try to convince clients to do,
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
The 500-square-foot dwelling includes a first-floor living room, kitchen and bathroom, along with a lofted bedroom.
The 500-square-foot dwelling includes a first-floor living room, kitchen and bathroom, along with a lofted bedroom.
The minimalist design approach allows the materials to take center stage.
The minimalist design approach allows the materials to take center stage.
The kitchen, which connects to a spacious outdoor living area, features casework made from salvaged blue pine.
The kitchen, which connects to a spacious outdoor living area, features casework made from salvaged blue pine.
The project team stripped the house to its framing and foundation to upgrade the systems and add insulation, keeping the original exterior detailing intact. When they discovered that a spacer in the triple-pane windows they’d selected contained an LBC “Red List” material, the manufacturer, Unilux, changed the product to comply with LBC guidelines.
The project team stripped the house to its framing and foundation to upgrade the systems and add insulation, keeping the original exterior detailing intact. When they discovered that a spacer in the triple-pane windows they’d selected contained an LBC “Red List” material, the manufacturer, Unilux, changed the product to comply with LBC guidelines.
In the kitchen, the countertops are Absolute Black wire-brushed granite from Walker Zanger, the cooktop and hoods are from Viking, the dishwashers are Miele, and the serious coffee setup (Mel is the former CEO of The Coffee Bean &amp; Tea Leaf) includes an espresso machine from La Marzocco and grinders by Mazzer. Bradley designed the cherrywood veneer cabinetry, which was made and installed by Marmol Radziner, with a custom piece by Alaco Ladder Company.
In the kitchen, the countertops are Absolute Black wire-brushed granite from Walker Zanger, the cooktop and hoods are from Viking, the dishwashers are Miele, and the serious coffee setup (Mel is the former CEO of The Coffee Bean &amp; Tea Leaf) includes an espresso machine from La Marzocco and grinders by Mazzer. Bradley designed the cherrywood veneer cabinetry, which was made and installed by Marmol Radziner, with a custom piece by Alaco Ladder Company.
Cabinetry maker Forest Designs used birch plywood to craft the U-shaped kitchen island, which is topped with quartz from Floform. The Ziro floor tiles in Gris are from Navarti and the contemporary metal edge pulls are from Richelieu. The appliances are from Whirlpool.
Cabinetry maker Forest Designs used birch plywood to craft the U-shaped kitchen island, which is topped with quartz from Floform. The Ziro floor tiles in Gris are from Navarti and the contemporary metal edge pulls are from Richelieu. The appliances are from Whirlpool.
Painting this diamond-plate steel backsplash a charming pink color makes the material feel less cold and industrial.
Painting this diamond-plate steel backsplash a charming pink color makes the material feel less cold and industrial.
Erica and her mom enjoy cooking together, and this kitchen makes that easy to do so, with an expanded footprint, leathered quartzite counters, and custom white oak cabinetry. Shoe storage was built-in by the exterior door, with a slim cupboard for cleaning supplies.
Erica and her mom enjoy cooking together, and this kitchen makes that easy to do so, with an expanded footprint, leathered quartzite counters, and custom white oak cabinetry. Shoe storage was built-in by the exterior door, with a slim cupboard for cleaning supplies.

1 more save