The 7,000-square-foot two-story Grove Lodge incorporates the use of native stone and natural finishes to help it blend into the scenic landscape of the Mohonk Mountain House property. Interior spaces include hardwood floors and the use of exposed wood throughout. The guest rooms have their own separate drive-up entrances and feature either a stone patio (lower level) or balcony area. All areas are appointed with our rustic rocking chairs for outdoor seating. Eco-friendly features include sustainable building materials, LED lighting, and a geo- thermal heating and cooling system. 250-tons of Shawangunk conglomerate excavated from the site have been recycled into the retaining walls and the stone fireplace.
The project team stripped the house to its framing and foundation to upgrade the systems and add insulation, keeping the original exterior detailing intact. When they discovered that a spacer in the triple-pane windows they’d selected contained an LBC “Red List” material, the manufacturer, Unilux, changed the product to comply with LBC guidelines.
In the kitchen, the countertops are Absolute Black wire-brushed granite from Walker Zanger, the cooktop and hoods are from Viking, the dishwashers are Miele, and the serious coffee setup (Mel is the former CEO of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf) includes an espresso machine from La Marzocco and grinders by Mazzer. Bradley designed the cherrywood veneer cabinetry, which was made and installed by Marmol Radziner, with a custom piece by Alaco Ladder Company.
