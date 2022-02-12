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Collection by Pamela Berman

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The original upstairs bath's footprint didn't change much in the renovation, but became able to be used by all four family members at once.
The original upstairs bath's footprint didn't change much in the renovation, but became able to be used by all four family members at once.
"It’s often just the four of us, but we love to entertain, especially for holidays,
"It’s often just the four of us, but we love to entertain, especially for holidays,
Graeme sits in the living room. A light well at one end lets in daylight in a space without windows. The rug under the sofa is by Yudu Carpets, a South African custom rug company.
Graeme sits in the living room. A light well at one end lets in daylight in a space without windows. The rug under the sofa is by Yudu Carpets, a South African custom rug company.