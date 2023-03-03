SubscribeSign In
b
Collection by Bobby White

Favorites

View 4 Photos
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
Before: The firm incorporated many of the existing elements of the barn into the finished design, including the rolling doors, exterior siding, and roof.
Before: The firm incorporated many of the existing elements of the barn into the finished design, including the rolling doors, exterior siding, and roof.