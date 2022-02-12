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Collection by Michele Miller

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The main aim of the project was to create a functional and beautiful kitchen that would let the parents keep an eye on their children's activities while they were cooking.
The main aim of the project was to create a functional and beautiful kitchen that would let the parents keep an eye on their children's activities while they were cooking.
A view from the living room into the enclosed sun porch. The bright blue staircase adds a pop of color.
A view from the living room into the enclosed sun porch. The bright blue staircase adds a pop of color.
The kitchen features a checkerboard cement-tile floor, green countertops, and integrated appliances.
The kitchen features a checkerboard cement-tile floor, green countertops, and integrated appliances.
The upstairs hallway features books and a new ceramic tile floor made from local clays.
The upstairs hallway features books and a new ceramic tile floor made from local clays.
The primary bath has a tub, sink, and fixtures by Lusso. The zellige tiles are by Clé Tile.
The primary bath has a tub, sink, and fixtures by Lusso. The zellige tiles are by Clé Tile.
The updated bathroom in the hallway has been fitted with geometric floor tiles.
The updated bathroom in the hallway has been fitted with geometric floor tiles.
Originally built in 1927, the four-bedroom residence in Atwater Village has been recently spruced up.
Originally built in 1927, the four-bedroom residence in Atwater Village has been recently spruced up.
The bathroom is clad in terra-cotta tile, echoing the kitchen.
The bathroom is clad in terra-cotta tile, echoing the kitchen.
Terra-cotta tiles clad the kitchen backsplash, and the countertops are made of oak.
Terra-cotta tiles clad the kitchen backsplash, and the countertops are made of oak.
A dining nook is located just off the living area. The largely white aesthetic allows the floors to take center stage.
A dining nook is located just off the living area. The largely white aesthetic allows the floors to take center stage.
The front door opens into a sunny living area at the center. A contrasting mix of <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Saltillo tiles run throughout the interior.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
Saltillo tiles run throughout the interior.

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