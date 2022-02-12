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Collection by
Michele Miller
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The main aim of the project was to create a functional and beautiful kitchen that would let the parents keep an eye on their children's activities while they were cooking.
A view from the living room into the enclosed sun porch. The bright blue staircase adds a pop of color.
The kitchen features a checkerboard cement-tile floor, green countertops, and integrated appliances.
The upstairs hallway features books and a new ceramic tile floor made from local clays.
The primary bath has a tub, sink, and fixtures by Lusso. The zellige tiles are by Clé Tile.
The updated bathroom in the hallway has been fitted with geometric floor tiles.
Originally built in 1927, the four-bedroom residence in Atwater Village has been recently spruced up.
The bathroom is clad in terra-cotta tile, echoing the kitchen.
Terra-cotta tiles clad the kitchen backsplash, and the countertops are made of oak.
A dining nook is located just off the living area. The largely white aesthetic allows the floors to take center stage.
Saltillo tiles run throughout the interior.
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