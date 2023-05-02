SubscribeSign In
Living Area
Living Area
The coffee table in the living room can be elevated when in use and sits flush with the floor when not in use. The owners often use the table for tea ceremonies.
The conversation pit provides an intimate view of the garden and backyard art studio.
When the glass doors are pocketed, the gardens seem to flow through the library.
King worked with London-based designers Harris & Harris to have the custom furniture pieces manufactured locally. "The sculptural forms of the chairs are made from a light plywood that complements the room's interior," the architect says.
"We designed bespoke, modular furniture for the space that can be reconfigured and moved from the inside to the outside," King says. "As the room is mostly glass, it was important that the furniture look good from all angles."
“There is something inherently playful about sitting on a deep window ledge with a book,” says architect Kirsten Johnstone. “Throughout the home, the juxtaposition of public versus private spaces and exposure versus protection is explored in different ways. In the lounge retreat, the large corner window abuts the hidden front entry door, and the stepped-down room means this bench seat is at the same level as the front entry decking. The external wall cladding wraps into the room, blurring the line between the inside and the outside and creating a delightful nook that is almost in the garden. It also provides an opportunity for engagement with neighbors and passers-by—a connection, a wave, a glimpse.”
Interior designer Heidi Lachapelle chose unfussy furnishings with clean lines. “Nothing should feel decorative or unnecessary,” she says. “We looked for things that would age beautifully to speak to the wabi-sabi concept.” The oak daybed is by Bautier, the indoor/outdoor rug is by Dash & Albert, and the trapezoidal cushions on the concrete bench nod to similar ones that the wife saw at Georgia O’Keefe’s home and studio. The Scandinavian-inspired fireplace throws heat from two sides.
Boyer inserted a home office just off the kitchen so that Nicholas could have designated office space and also a home for her cookbooks. The built-in bench (which also houses storage drawers underneath) is a popped boxed window which is visible to the left as you enter the home.
“My team and I are big fans of Marvin products,” says Anderson. “Designed and manufactured here in Minnesota, they’re ideal for local modern and traditional homes and cabins, as well as our other projects across the country.”
A series of skylights filters light from above and strengthens the relationship to the site and nature.
Rast provides the feeling of being outdoors wile remaining inside.
The upstairs landing features an office, sitting area, and enough storage for a family of four.
This Toronto workspace designed by architect Anya Moryoussef features an 18-foot-long built-in floating desk with integrated storage.
