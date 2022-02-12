“The pitched ceilings and ribbon of clerestory windows make the interior feel more spacious than it is,” notes Gooden.
Will and Megan Meeker transformed this 1924 corner store in the Yolanda Station section of San Anselmo, California, into their dream home after a challenging two-year renovation.
Floor plan of House at Rainforest’s Edge by Yew Architects
Robin Wall, the owner of the tree house, enjoys morning coffee, reading, picnics, and quiet time at the escape.
The kitchen island is anchored by massive boulders sourced on-site, and the walls and ceiling are clad with wood from fallen logs found on the property.
Wheelchair accessible bathroom with high visibility, highly textured finishes for low vision way finding
The daybed mattress is from Sleeping Duck and the duvet cover is by KAS.
The floor plan of the home shows its asymmetrical shape and emphasis on indoor-outdoor living.
The floors are Doug fir, and the framing and rest of the wood inside is redwood. The french doors and lower window were made by Mike York at Ocean Sash & Door Company, while the upper windows were made by Jeff and Molly.
The cabin contains a sleeping area that can be closed off via curtains, which are made from Japanese Shashiko cloth from Handa Textiles.