Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
Collection by Joe Peterson

Favorites

View 7 Photos
The kitchens include original cabinetry.
The kitchens include original cabinetry.
The Walker Guest House pioneered a novel counterweighted shutter system, and it helped launch the Paul Rudolph’s solo career.
The Walker Guest House pioneered a novel counterweighted shutter system, and it helped launch the Paul Rudolph’s solo career.
In addition to a sparkling pool in the backyard, the property also has a separate work studio. "Come experience a piece of architectural history in the serene foothills,
In addition to a sparkling pool in the backyard, the property also has a separate work studio. "Come experience a piece of architectural history in the serene foothills,
Before: NYC-based Bryan Verona purchased a 1989 370LE Airstream in 2017 with the intent to go on more road trips with his wife and four children.
Before: NYC-based Bryan Verona purchased a 1989 370LE Airstream in 2017 with the intent to go on more road trips with his wife and four children.
The painting studio has reclaimed longleaf pine floors that echo the material palette of the original house. The gallery-like white walls provide a place for the client’s colorful paintings to be displayed.
The painting studio has reclaimed longleaf pine floors that echo the material palette of the original house. The gallery-like white walls provide a place for the client’s colorful paintings to be displayed.
Designed by American architect and Frank Lloyd Wright protégé John Lautner, the Elrod House was built in 1968 for interior designer Arthur Elrod. The house is set on a craggy ridge in Palm Springs that affords it panoramic views of the San Jacinto Mountains. In fact, the ridge is actually incorporated into the home, with giant boulders kept in their original place and acting as walls and room dividers within the house, bringing nature inside.
Designed by American architect and Frank Lloyd Wright protégé John Lautner, the Elrod House was built in 1968 for interior designer Arthur Elrod. The house is set on a craggy ridge in Palm Springs that affords it panoramic views of the San Jacinto Mountains. In fact, the ridge is actually incorporated into the home, with giant boulders kept in their original place and acting as walls and room dividers within the house, bringing nature inside.