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Collection by Molly Stoner

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LAMAS Architecture shored up the unsettled foundation of this 1914 Toronto home.
LAMAS Architecture shored up the unsettled foundation of this 1914 Toronto home.
Renovated in stages over the course of a decade, a home in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood proves the power of thoughtful design using humble materials.
Renovated in stages over the course of a decade, a home in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood proves the power of thoughtful design using humble materials.
In Portland, Oregon, a culinary couple called on architect Michael Howells to raise the roof, revamp the floor plan, and spice up the kitchen.
In Portland, Oregon, a culinary couple called on architect Michael Howells to raise the roof, revamp the floor plan, and spice up the kitchen.
Keep founders Austin and Kotono Watanabe revived a compact home in Minneapolis with a dazzling kitchen, an all-electric upgrade, and a clerestory “scoop.”
Keep founders Austin and Kotono Watanabe revived a compact home in Minneapolis with a dazzling kitchen, an all-electric upgrade, and a clerestory “scoop.”
Much of the home’s exterior was preserved. The siding is painted Benjamin Moore “Dolphin,” and the trim is Benjamin Moore “Mopboard Black.”
Much of the home’s exterior was preserved. The siding is painted Benjamin Moore “Dolphin,” and the trim is Benjamin Moore “Mopboard Black.”
A pair of architects infused their 1930 house in Montreuil with sunshine and a soothing palette. “Plants, sun, and coffee—what else does one need,” says architect Olivier Leiken
A pair of architects infused their 1930 house in Montreuil with sunshine and a soothing palette. “Plants, sun, and coffee—what else does one need,” says architect Olivier Leiken
The aim of this project was to transform an ancient farmhouse into a family home in Chamboirat, a small hamlet in Auvergne’s countryside.
The aim of this project was to transform an ancient farmhouse into a family home in Chamboirat, a small hamlet in Auvergne’s countryside.
The trees here “hug the building,” says Fritz. A Sycamore sits next to the house, providing shade for the patio in the summertime.
The trees here “hug the building,” says Fritz. A Sycamore sits next to the house, providing shade for the patio in the summertime.

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