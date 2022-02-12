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Collection by
Molly Stoner
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Photos
LAMAS Architecture shored up the unsettled foundation of this 1914 Toronto home.
Renovated in stages over the course of a decade, a home in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood proves the power of thoughtful design using humble materials.
In Portland, Oregon, a culinary couple called on architect Michael Howells to raise the roof, revamp the floor plan, and spice up the kitchen.
Keep founders Austin and Kotono Watanabe revived a compact home in Minneapolis with a dazzling kitchen, an all-electric upgrade, and a clerestory “scoop.”
Much of the home’s exterior was preserved. The siding is painted Benjamin Moore “Dolphin,” and the trim is Benjamin Moore “Mopboard Black.”
A pair of architects infused their 1930 house in Montreuil with sunshine and a soothing palette. “Plants, sun, and coffee—what else does one need,” says architect Olivier Leiken
The aim of this project was to transform an ancient farmhouse into a family home in Chamboirat, a small hamlet in Auvergne’s countryside.
The trees here “hug the building,” says Fritz. A Sycamore sits next to the house, providing shade for the patio in the summertime.
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