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The eat-in kitchen island was fabricated by local Portland company <a href="http://www.ecology-usa.com">Ecology</a>.
The eat-in kitchen island was fabricated by local Portland company <a href="http://www.ecology-usa.com">Ecology</a>.
The dining table, a vintage piece found on 2dehands.be ("The Belgian Craigslist,
The dining table, a vintage piece found on 2dehands.be ("The Belgian Craigslist,
The ILVE Majestic II 48” Dual Fuel Range in emerald green with brass trim was the starting point for the design vision of this seven-bedroom home in Texas.
The ILVE Majestic II 48” Dual Fuel Range in emerald green with brass trim was the starting point for the design vision of this seven-bedroom home in Texas.
In the corner, a floating desk mimics the curve above, while a lightwell and pendant draw the eye up.
In the corner, a floating desk mimics the curve above, while a lightwell and pendant draw the eye up.
One of the most impressive elements of this home are its pocket doors. "T<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">here was a lot of engineering with the builder to get the doors,
One of the most impressive elements of this home are its pocket doors. "T<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">here was a lot of engineering with the builder to get the doors,
A closer peek at the kitchen. Here, you can see how the counter extends to the outdoor patio.
A closer peek at the kitchen. Here, you can see how the counter extends to the outdoor patio.
Inspired by historic American farmhouses, this modern dwelling is sited at the base of the Rocky Mountain Foothills in West Boulder, Colorado. Designed by Surround Architecture, the 6,800-square-foot property features a unique layout that makes the best use of its one-acre site, while also responding to its long driveway access.
Inspired by historic American farmhouses, this modern dwelling is sited at the base of the Rocky Mountain Foothills in West Boulder, Colorado. Designed by Surround Architecture, the 6,800-square-foot property features a unique layout that makes the best use of its one-acre site, while also responding to its long driveway access.
A covered boardwalk connects the mudroom and guest bedroom structure (left) to the gathering pavilion with the living room, kitchen, and dining area (right). The boardwalk in the foreground leads to the primary bedroom cabin.
A covered boardwalk connects the mudroom and guest bedroom structure (left) to the gathering pavilion with the living room, kitchen, and dining area (right). The boardwalk in the foreground leads to the primary bedroom cabin.
Nikki and her mom can enjoy one another's company in the kitchen after a short walk across the garden.
Nikki and her mom can enjoy one another's company in the kitchen after a short walk across the garden.
In rural Quebec, La Shed Architecture designed a simple gabled home that echoes the form of the region’s traditional barns.
In rural Quebec, La Shed Architecture designed a simple gabled home that echoes the form of the region’s traditional barns.

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