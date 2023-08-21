The bunk room features four extra-long bunk beds, allowing the home to sleep 10.
The four different bathrooms all have a different style. This one has a playful blue, gray, and white motif.
The home now features three bedrooms, including a brand-new one on the highest level.
The new kitchen features ceiling-to-countertop tiles in a grid pattern, which reappears throughout the home. The globe flush mount overhead is from Anthropologie, while the hardware is from Altas Homewares and Alno Hardware.
After: Architect Luki Anderson of Studio Officina created a serene primary suite that reflects the minimalist aesthetic owners Laura and Kelly Moffat prefer. The walls are painted Benjamin Moore Super White, and the DWR bed features pull-out drawers for hidden storage.