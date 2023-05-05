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The seating is "tucked down and against the concrete so it creates a little microclimate,
The seating is "tucked down and against the concrete so it creates a little microclimate,
Just inside the home’s entry, steps lead down to a cozy living area.
Just inside the home’s entry, steps lead down to a cozy living area.