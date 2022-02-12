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Floor Plan of Poet’s Corner by Oliver Leech Architects
Floor Plan of Poet’s Corner by Oliver Leech Architects
Floor plan of The Bodega by Amy Williams
Floor plan of The Bodega by Amy Williams
A new second-floor deck was wrapped in 2020, and at $25,000, a sizeable chunk of the budget. But worth it, considering it makes for a serene spot to sit and soak up the river and forest views. “The sound of the river rushing can’t be beat,” says Devlin.
A new second-floor deck was wrapped in 2020, and at $25,000, a sizeable chunk of the budget. But worth it, considering it makes for a serene spot to sit and soak up the river and forest views. “The sound of the river rushing can’t be beat,” says Devlin.
"We love that our multipurpose space can act as a venue for productivity and collaboration in The Loft, while The House invites rest, relaxation, and connection as guests unplug at a quiet retreat in the woods," says Tarah. "The cherry on top is that we can do this from our own backyard, with our kids playing a special role in maintaining the property and hosting guests alongside us."
"We love that our multipurpose space can act as a venue for productivity and collaboration in The Loft, while The House invites rest, relaxation, and connection as guests unplug at a quiet retreat in the woods," says Tarah. "The cherry on top is that we can do this from our own backyard, with our kids playing a special role in maintaining the property and hosting guests alongside us."
Builders, developers, designers, and architects have developed a range of homes that are composed of prefabricated, modular, or kit-of-parts pieces that can allow for lower costs, faster and easier on-site construction, and even higher quality spaces. Here, we delve into the differences—and similarities—among these manufactured residences.
Builders, developers, designers, and architects have developed a range of homes that are composed of prefabricated, modular, or kit-of-parts pieces that can allow for lower costs, faster and easier on-site construction, and even higher quality spaces. Here, we delve into the differences—and similarities—among these manufactured residences.
Cubicco, a pre-engineered housing company based in Miami and the Netherlands, creates homes that are designed to meet winds of up to 180 miles per hour, per the hurricane zone code of Miami Dade County.
Cubicco, a pre-engineered housing company based in Miami and the Netherlands, creates homes that are designed to meet winds of up to 180 miles per hour, per the hurricane zone code of Miami Dade County.
A dramatic black-painted wall is a backdrop for the home office. The renovation has compelled the couple to move into the home full-time and rent their Seattle townhome.
A dramatic black-painted wall is a backdrop for the home office. The renovation has compelled the couple to move into the home full-time and rent their Seattle townhome.
Nine shipping containers form the basis of this new multigenerational house near Denver.
Nine shipping containers form the basis of this new multigenerational house near Denver.
No whiteware here. In this moody apartment in Berlin, multi-toned charcoal gray subway tiles make up the backsplash, which contrasts with the pop of rosy color on the kitchen cabinets.
No whiteware here. In this moody apartment in Berlin, multi-toned charcoal gray subway tiles make up the backsplash, which contrasts with the pop of rosy color on the kitchen cabinets.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
The Ki cabins, which is named after the Japanese word for tree, are nestled among light oak trees around the two-mile lake on the estate’s Hill Wood plots.
The Ki cabins, which is named after the Japanese word for tree, are nestled among light oak trees around the two-mile lake on the estate’s Hill Wood plots.
Take Dry January beyond the 31st with these non-alcoholic sips.
Take Dry January beyond the 31st with these non-alcoholic sips.
Save 15% on midcentury and contemporary furnishings at Design Within Reach for a limited time.
Save 15% on midcentury and contemporary furnishings at Design Within Reach for a limited time.
The 1978 builder-grade home is a 1650-square-foot split-level located on a tree-filled lot on the Snoqualmie River in Washington.
The 1978 builder-grade home is a 1650-square-foot split-level located on a tree-filled lot on the Snoqualmie River in Washington.
In the main bedroom, Devlin painted the ceiling black for a bit more “moody” treatment.
In the main bedroom, Devlin painted the ceiling black for a bit more “moody” treatment.
The downstairs bathroom was also dramatically redone for a total of $18,121.
The downstairs bathroom was also dramatically redone for a total of $18,121.
Spoonflower Boho Tile Blush Dark wallpaper by Holli Zollinger adds a pop of color and texture that matches the clients' desire for a "modern mountain cabin design aesthetic". The dimmable ceiling lights have separate zone controls.
Spoonflower Boho Tile Blush Dark wallpaper by Holli Zollinger adds a pop of color and texture that matches the clients' desire for a "modern mountain cabin design aesthetic". The dimmable ceiling lights have separate zone controls.
City Cabin | Olson Kundig
City Cabin | Olson Kundig
A mosquito net awning shelters a closed porch from the elements.
A mosquito net awning shelters a closed porch from the elements.

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