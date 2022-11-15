Cyber Week: Get 35% off Dwell with promo code WEEK35
SubscribeSign In
p
Collection by Pamela Hughes

Favorites

View 8 Photos
Another light-filled space is the dining room, which opens to a wraparound concrete patio.
Another light-filled space is the dining room, which opens to a wraparound concrete patio.
Nina Compton in her New Orleans kitchen.
Nina Compton in her New Orleans kitchen.
At the front of the main house, architect Danny Lim framed one of the original windows with new trim to give it a more modern feel and installed limestone on the porch and steps.
At the front of the main house, architect Danny Lim framed one of the original windows with new trim to give it a more modern feel and installed limestone on the porch and steps.
The sheds come standard with fiber cement lap siding. The cladding can be upgraded to blocks (pictured here), planks, or shingles for an additional $1k–$7k.
The sheds come standard with fiber cement lap siding. The cladding can be upgraded to blocks (pictured here), planks, or shingles for an additional $1k–$7k.
The structure of the prefabs is made from fir and engineered wood. Whether the a concrete slab or wood framing is used for the foundation depends upon local supply.
The structure of the prefabs is made from fir and engineered wood. Whether the a concrete slab or wood framing is used for the foundation depends upon local supply.