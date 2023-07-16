Custom cabinets in a mix of white oak and lacquered paint join Miele appliances and a honed quartz countertop.
"The materials and finishes used in the main bath really transformed it from being solely utilitarian into a zen retreat," she says.
In the wet bath, teak flooring is juxtaposed with one-inch Carrera marble penny tiles and Dupont Corian countertops in Glacier White.
Pink hexagonal tiles line the walls and floor in the bathroom, which has a large glass shower.
The custom white oak vanity was given the same treatment as the storage in the family room.
The wall of backsplash tile behind the sinks emphasizes the ceiling height.
A Wyndham Collection freestanding tub anchors the master bath. Low-flow fixtures are installed throughout.
An updated bathroom features a mix of tiles: Carrara marble tiles on the floor, green subway tiles from Heath Ceramics on the inner shower walls, and white subway tiles from Daltile on the exterior walls. The fixtures are from Grohe.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.