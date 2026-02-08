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In the living space, instead of one large expanse of glass, which would have been expensive, Solk used multiple smaller windows from Marvin. To open up the living room, Solk removed a fireplace, which caused drafts and also leaked. “Other families may think that’s bonkers, but it worked for us,” Erika says. “We'll take the floor space over the fireplace.”
The 9-year-old twins’ quarters are organized into a volume that includes their beds and cupboards. Since it was adjusted within a previously existing bedroom, there’s only one window on his side; that’s why the divide between the two chambers doesn’t go all the way up, so the natural light can also reach her.
A breezeway complete with swings connects the front and back decks. “We knew we wanted a covered entry, but we left it open to create a larger outdoor space,” says Scott, who admits to occasionally using the swings himself. Mud guards are built into the Kebony decking to keep dirt from being tracked inside. The teak chairs are by Skagerak.
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