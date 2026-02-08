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Collection by laura santisi

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“The granite pieces are sourced from Kanchanaburi, a province 1.6 hours west of Bangkok,” shares Suphasidh.
“The granite pieces are sourced from Kanchanaburi, a province 1.6 hours west of Bangkok,” shares Suphasidh.
Architect Michael Campbell renovated an upstate New York retreat for a Brooklyn family. The garage was separate and had an illegal ADU upstairs, so Campbell built a foyer that connects it with the home.
Architect Michael Campbell renovated an upstate New York retreat for a Brooklyn family. The garage was separate and had an illegal ADU upstairs, so Campbell built a foyer that connects it with the home.
In the kitchen, Unfold Pendants by Muuto hang above the Silestone countertops and Svelti Counter Stools by Article.
In the kitchen, Unfold Pendants by Muuto hang above the Silestone countertops and Svelti Counter Stools by Article.
The living room’s wood-burning fireplace has a concrete hearth that wraps the chimney and runs under the windows, acting as seating, a plant ledge, and creating a spot to store logs, all of which are harvested from the site.
The living room’s wood-burning fireplace has a concrete hearth that wraps the chimney and runs under the windows, acting as seating, a plant ledge, and creating a spot to store logs, all of which are harvested from the site.
The insides of the carcass are as beautiful as the exposed faces. “You can’t capture a piece of solid wood in a frame or it will expand, contract, and crack, so we re-assembled our leftover walnut strips to infill the framework,” Stuart says.
The insides of the carcass are as beautiful as the exposed faces. “You can’t capture a piece of solid wood in a frame or it will expand, contract, and crack, so we re-assembled our leftover walnut strips to infill the framework,” Stuart says.
In the living space, instead of one large expanse of glass, which would have been expensive, Solk used multiple smaller windows from Marvin. To open up the living room, Solk removed a fireplace, which caused drafts and also leaked. “Other families may think that’s bonkers, but it worked for us,” Erika says. “We'll take the floor space over the fireplace.”
In the living space, instead of one large expanse of glass, which would have been expensive, Solk used multiple smaller windows from Marvin. To open up the living room, Solk removed a fireplace, which caused drafts and also leaked. “Other families may think that’s bonkers, but it worked for us,” Erika says. “We'll take the floor space over the fireplace.”
Bathers sat on stadium-style seating with a view of the Williamsburg Bridge and New York City skyline.
Bathers sat on stadium-style seating with a view of the Williamsburg Bridge and New York City skyline.
The interior is lined almost entirely in birch plywood panels.
The interior is lined almost entirely in birch plywood panels.
The cabin collects rainwater that can be used for watering, fire suppression, and backup water supply.
The cabin collects rainwater that can be used for watering, fire suppression, and backup water supply.
Custom wood-and-metal barrels hold rainwater collected by the cabin's roof.
Custom wood-and-metal barrels hold rainwater collected by the cabin's roof.
The 9-year-old twins’ quarters are organized into a volume that includes their beds and cupboards. Since it was adjusted within a previously existing bedroom, there’s only one window on his side; that’s why the divide between the two chambers doesn’t go all the way up, so the natural light can also reach her.
The 9-year-old twins’ quarters are organized into a volume that includes their beds and cupboards. Since it was adjusted within a previously existing bedroom, there’s only one window on his side; that’s why the divide between the two chambers doesn’t go all the way up, so the natural light can also reach her.
A breezeway complete with swings connects the front and back decks. “We knew we wanted a covered entry, but we left it open to create a larger outdoor space,” says Scott, who admits to occasionally using the swings himself. Mud guards are built into the Kebony decking to keep dirt from being tracked inside. The teak chairs are by Skagerak.
A breezeway complete with swings connects the front and back decks. “We knew we wanted a covered entry, but we left it open to create a larger outdoor space,” says Scott, who admits to occasionally using the swings himself. Mud guards are built into the Kebony decking to keep dirt from being tracked inside. The teak chairs are by Skagerak.
A wood stove by Stûv faces Mathias sofas from West Elm in the living area.
A wood stove by Stûv faces Mathias sofas from West Elm in the living area.
The back deck features an outdoor shower designed by Scott. Made of stainless steel and brass components, it uses a garden watering nozzle for the shower and foot-wash heads.
The back deck features an outdoor shower designed by Scott. Made of stainless steel and brass components, it uses a garden watering nozzle for the shower and foot-wash heads.

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