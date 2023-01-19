SubscribeSign In
Sited within 44 acres of Unesco World Biosphere Reserve in the Baa Atoll, the thatched water villas at this resort are designed with floor to ceiling windows for panoramic ocean views.
A new floor plan opened up the home taking advantage of both the natural lighting and cross-ventilation—minimizing the need for electricity and air-conditioning.
The main room and master bedroom open directly to the pool.
Mila designed the home’s concrete pool, which is finished with a custom plaster. The pool area includes sleek chairs from Cast + Crew.
"The semi-public front porch projects out from the front of the house to grab views of the 'camel head' part of the mountain,
The atrium is a lovely place to sit outside while still being somewhat protected.
One of the second-level bedrooms looks down to the ground-level courtyard.
The husband requested a pass-through window in the kitchen for easy entertaining.
Taking inspiration from the popular Japanese film <i>My Neighbor Totoro</i>, Sydney firm CplusC Architectural Workshop renovated a four-bedroom family residence to celebrate the importance of human relationships and a connection with the natural world. A rear extension with a spacious, open-plan living area connects to an outdoor deck and landscaped backyard.
My Neighbor Totoro
A section of the facade—a cross between a shoji screen and a barn door—slides open. Planter boxes contain edible varieties that fuel Mary’s culinary explorations.
The fire pit area displays a 48-inch concrete fire bowl, woven chairs, and upcycled tree stumps for kid-friendly-seating.
