SubscribeSign In
z
Collection by Zana Vartanian

Favorites

View 11 Photos
View of kitchen
View of kitchen
Broza extended the cabinets to the ceiling to provide additional storage, further increasing the functionality of the space.
Broza extended the cabinets to the ceiling to provide additional storage, further increasing the functionality of the space.
From the bedroom, glass and iron doors reveal the open kitchen space. Although unconventional for privacy, the glass doors enhance the feeling of an open plan.
From the bedroom, glass and iron doors reveal the open kitchen space. Although unconventional for privacy, the glass doors enhance the feeling of an open plan.
Dana Broza of Danka Design Studio was enchanted when she found this alluring bit of green in Tel Aviv's concrete jungle. Through unconventional space planning and creative design solutions, the designer completely transformed an outdated and dark midcentury apartment into a colorful and bright "Urban Jungle." In the kitchen, natural materials such as wood and rattan blend with pops of color. A simple overhang introduces additional seating at the counter.
Dana Broza of Danka Design Studio was enchanted when she found this alluring bit of green in Tel Aviv's concrete jungle. Through unconventional space planning and creative design solutions, the designer completely transformed an outdated and dark midcentury apartment into a colorful and bright "Urban Jungle." In the kitchen, natural materials such as wood and rattan blend with pops of color. A simple overhang introduces additional seating at the counter.
A large, east-facing window in the kitchen captures morning light. The kitchen is outfitted with Caesarstone Pebble countertops, a Heath Ceramics Lichen backsplash, and Smith & Vallee Woodworks cabinetry.
A large, east-facing window in the kitchen captures morning light. The kitchen is outfitted with Caesarstone Pebble countertops, a Heath Ceramics Lichen backsplash, and Smith & Vallee Woodworks cabinetry.
The kitchen, which was moved to the sunny side of the house, embraces Anyeley’s taste for simple, modern forms. Cabinetry painted in Hague Blue by Farrow &amp; Ball surrounds a central island fitted with Nerd bar stools by Muuto and a Dot Line Suspension pendant by Lambert &amp; Fils. Completing the kitchen is a Litze faucet by Brizo and a Crosstown sink by Elkay, along with rangetop and wall ovens by Dacor and a Benchmark refrigerator from Bosch.
The kitchen, which was moved to the sunny side of the house, embraces Anyeley’s taste for simple, modern forms. Cabinetry painted in Hague Blue by Farrow &amp; Ball surrounds a central island fitted with Nerd bar stools by Muuto and a Dot Line Suspension pendant by Lambert &amp; Fils. Completing the kitchen is a Litze faucet by Brizo and a Crosstown sink by Elkay, along with rangetop and wall ovens by Dacor and a Benchmark refrigerator from Bosch.
In the kitchen, alder-veneer cabinets contrast nicely with white-painted shiplap doors. White quartz countertops keep things feeling clean and bright. On the wall, tiles from Clé are mounted with no grout.
In the kitchen, alder-veneer cabinets contrast nicely with white-painted shiplap doors. White quartz countertops keep things feeling clean and bright. On the wall, tiles from Clé are mounted with no grout.
Pam and Frank recently tasked Light and Air Architecture with remodeling this loft in New York City to get better natural light. “That’s exactly what we were looking for, is light and air,” says Frank.
Pam and Frank recently tasked Light and Air Architecture with remodeling this loft in New York City to get better natural light. “That’s exactly what we were looking for, is light and air,” says Frank.
Erica and her mom enjoy cooking together, and this kitchen makes that easy to do so, with an expanded footprint, leathered quartzite counters, and custom white oak cabinetry. Shoe storage was built-in by the exterior door, with a slim cupboard for cleaning supplies.
Erica and her mom enjoy cooking together, and this kitchen makes that easy to do so, with an expanded footprint, leathered quartzite counters, and custom white oak cabinetry. Shoe storage was built-in by the exterior door, with a slim cupboard for cleaning supplies.