SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by amy bade

Favorites

View 5 Photos
Custom cabinets in a mix of white oak and lacquered paint join Miele appliances and a honed quartz countertop.
Custom cabinets in a mix of white oak and lacquered paint join Miele appliances and a honed quartz countertop.
The cabinetry is fabricated by a local Indian craftsman styled in the manner of modern German and Italian kitchens at a fraction of the cost.
The cabinetry is fabricated by a local Indian craftsman styled in the manner of modern German and Italian kitchens at a fraction of the cost.
The kitchen addition is clad in James Hardie fiber-cement board.
The kitchen addition is clad in James Hardie fiber-cement board.