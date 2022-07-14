Karen and Stephen made their bed using wood from an old weathered deck. A quilt by Karen hangs above it. The wall lamps are by Artemide, the bedcover is from North Shore Linens, and the antique bench is from China.
Dark tones and sumptuous fabrics create a protected and sumptuous feeling in the bedroom.
An energy-efficient TPO membrane covers the living room’s zigzag roof.
Pendant lights of varying height add to the whimsical feel.
The adjoining bathroom gets indirect daylight via openings in the brick wall and a transom window.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
To pay homage to the home’s era, the couple chose a midcentury-inspired Pacific Green Starburst III tile from the Cement Tile Shop to go behind the Moreno Bath MOB rosewood vanity. Hudson Valley Lighting fixtures and CB2 mirrors add some retro bling to the bath.