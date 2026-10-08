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Collection by
Tim Stefan
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Photos
The Dinesen staircase descends along a wall of fluted Carrara marble.
Though they give the appearance of bent plywood, each curved layer of this ribbed staircase's corridor was constructed with flat, laminated cutouts, including the rounded hand rail.
The stair was crafted from birch plywood and milled with a CNC mill so that it could be delivered and assembled as a kit of parts.
A roof window positioned above the double-height stair fills the space with natural light, which reflects off the light-colored birch plywood.
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