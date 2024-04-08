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Collection by Thomas Ludlam

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A developer purchased architect Toyo Ito’s 2002 Serpentine Pavilion, using it to promote properties.
A developer purchased architect Toyo Ito’s 2002 Serpentine Pavilion, using it to promote properties.
The other side of the corrugated aluminum–wrapped home stands on yellow piles. At the center, a pair of trees rises through an opening.
The other side of the corrugated aluminum–wrapped home stands on yellow piles. At the center, a pair of trees rises through an opening.
Kim in her guest bedroom, on a daybed she fashioned out of a queen-sized bed and a plywood headboard she painted. The walls are cloaked in Farrow & Ball Inchyra Blue.
Kim in her guest bedroom, on a daybed she fashioned out of a queen-sized bed and a plywood headboard she painted. The walls are cloaked in Farrow & Ball Inchyra Blue.
Liz and Matt had to drill a well to provide water for the property. Wastewater is captured and treated with a gravity-fed septic system that will also serve the main dwelling, when it’s completed.
Liz and Matt had to drill a well to provide water for the property. Wastewater is captured and treated with a gravity-fed septic system that will also serve the main dwelling, when it’s completed.