Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP used 87 translucent bricks to reframe a family’s connection to nature and the city.
“The house is kind of crooked, with rough floors, and no fancy finishes—but it has lots of personality,” says architect Francisco Mesquita Moura.
While transforming a 1950 Hollywood Hills home into his ideal bachelor pad, Sean Famoso wanted to create an open plan without sacrificing warmth or character.
The architecture team demolished the walls of two bedrooms to create a more spacious dining area and open study space; this also brings more light from the perimeter windows into the apartment.
Drawing inspiration from Sea Ranch and their passion for the natural world, Leona and Rudolph Mattoni crafted a Beverly Hills home with soaring windows, plentiful patios, and overflowing gardens.
The courtyard divides the "bi-nuclear" house into adult areas and children's areas, including a playroom.
In the bathroom, a poured concrete sink makes everything feel built-in. "The tub’s curve mimics the architecture,
In the kitchen, mini orb pendants by Allied Maker illuminate the island. The kitchen stools are by KBH through Fair Design.
The screened porch enjoys a darker aesthetic, with a couch by Kettal and table by mark Jupiter. The wall sculpture is by Malcolm Hill.
In the living room, corner glazing helps blur the line between inside and out. The sofa is by Minotti and the coffee table is by Jake Szymanski. The lounge chair is Finn Juhl.
In the primary suite, a lounge chair from Moving Mountains sits in the corner window. The wall-hanging photograph is by James Welling.
