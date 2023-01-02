SubscribeSign In
The entrance to the home features a direct view of the rear courtyard and garden. "We were inspired by the Case Study Houses and some of Frank Lloyd Wright's Usonian homes," reveals Chevalier. "The relationship between the interior and exterior gardens was [something we] carefully studied."
A maple tree grows through an ipe deck in this garden that Mary Barensfeld designed for a family in Berkeley, California. A reflecting pool separates it from a granite patio, which is furnished with a Petal dining table by Richard Schultz and chairs by Mario Bellini. The 1,150-square-foot garden serves as an elegant transition from the couple’s 1964 Japanese-style town house to a small, elevated terrace with views of San Francisco Bay. Filigreed Cor-Ten steel fence screens—perforated with a water-jet cutter to cast dappled shadows on a bench and the ground below—and zigzagging board-formed concrete retaining walls are examples.
In addition to its rear deck, which features an outdoor kitchen and hot tub and capitalizes on stunning ocean views, the Surf House in Santa Cruz, California, includes a sunny front patio that’s tucked between a customized surfboard storage unit and a garage.
The yard also features a rustic outdoor shower.
The beanbag chairs and outdoor sofa and chairs are from West Elm and the Case Study Museum Bench is from Modernica.
Golden hour on the serene rooftop offers some of the city's finest views out onto the harbour below and far beyond.
This midcentury gem lays in Crestwood Hills, in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, an endangered enclave of midcentury post-and-beam houses designed by A. Quincy Jones and Whitney R. Smith.
Additional outdoor dining and leisure spaces make Scott's home perfect for hosting gatherings year round.
By extending the deck out to meet the roofline of the floor below, the architects were able to create a perch for seeing up and down the beach easily. “All of the railings are marine-grade stainless,” says Levy, which helps withstand the corrosive effect of the salt and sand, as well as the stucco exterior and fiberglass Marvin Modern windows on the front façade.
The backyard is a protected retreat out of the wind. The team added a balcony off the kitchen at the third floor. It has a ship’s ladder to access the roof deck, in order to service solar panels installed there. The balcony also has a grill for cooking al-fresco. “You gotta be able to go out back and barbecue – this is the beach after all,” says Levy.
Another section of the terrace features anthracite-colored concrete tiles by Schellevis, a Dutch manufacturer.
An exterior shot of the hillside residence offers a glimpse of the property's spectacular vistas.
Richie walks through the shared plaza between the main house and ADU.
