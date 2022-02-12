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Collection by
Susan Hauser
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The angled roof over the new fitness room extends to cover the outdoor kitchen and dining room, but is punctured by strategically placed skylights.
The exterior features reclaimed barn wood siding and a standing seam metal roof.
The concrete, wood, and metal staircase creates a striking through line within the home.
Though the interior and exterior finishes are customizable, the Galia sauna comes with spruce cladding and flooring by default. The interior fittings are made from black alder.
In addition to units designed for , MyCabin also offers Galia: a 64-square foot, wood-fired sauna.
The most popular cabin, My Milla, is a two-floor structure that has space for a living area, kitchen, and bathroom.
Most of the color in the primary suite comes from the greenery right outside.
The kitchen cabinets are made of incienso wood, and the countertops and backsplash are made of Carrara marble.
Floor plan of Lookout Park Remodel by Brockett Architects
What was once the bunkroom is now the primary bedroom. A midcentury dresser from Facebook Marketplace joins a bed designed and built by Bottenfield.
Minimal hardscaping was done to keep natural ground conditions as is, and fallen trees were left to decompose. The home was built on the slope of the lot to minimize how much land was moved.
The home sits among mature Saguaro and teddy-bear cholla plants.
East of Columbus, the home is near Flint Ridge State Memorial and the Dawes Arboretum.
Per the agent, western red cedar and corten steel were "selected for their durability and graceful patina."
Per the agent, western red cedar and corten steel were "selected for their durability and graceful patina."
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