Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Katherine Wilcox

Favorites

View 11 Photos
A Seattle couple built their own backyard house with a city-sponsored design—and then rented out their old home on the property to friends.
A Seattle couple built their own backyard house with a city-sponsored design—and then rented out their old home on the property to friends.
Marble countertops run over the wood cabinetry.
Marble countertops run over the wood cabinetry.
This 2,520-square-foot home in Los Angeles is a vibrant residence for a production designer and an artist.
This 2,520-square-foot home in Los Angeles is a vibrant residence for a production designer and an artist.
Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
When the couple bought the home, the yard had mature native Ash, Oak, Cedar, and Douglas Fir trees, and a Japanese-inspired garden.
When the couple bought the home, the yard had mature native Ash, Oak, Cedar, and Douglas Fir trees, and a Japanese-inspired garden.
Ladera Heights ADU by DNA Architecture + Design
Ladera Heights ADU by DNA Architecture + Design
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The $85K off-grid tiny home on wheels Gonçalo Marrote designed in Mafra, Portugal, looks to views of rolling hills and wide-open sky. </span>
The $85K off-grid tiny home on wheels Gonçalo Marrote designed in Mafra, Portugal, looks to views of rolling hills and wide-open sky.
The preserved wood walls and ceiling are painted Benjamin Moore White Dove and the floors are concrete. The painting on the stone wall is by Kate Zimmerman Turpin.
The preserved wood walls and ceiling are painted Benjamin Moore White Dove and the floors are concrete. The painting on the stone wall is by Kate Zimmerman Turpin.
Sitting jauntily on its block, this renovated residence in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood retained the original home’s footprint. The architect (and daughter of the homeowner) opened up the living spaces inside and overhauled the exterior and landscaping to give it a more contemporary presence. Cambium Landscape created the outdoor spaces which perfectly balance hardscape with greenery.
Sitting jauntily on its block, this renovated residence in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood retained the original home’s footprint. The architect (and daughter of the homeowner) opened up the living spaces inside and overhauled the exterior and landscaping to give it a more contemporary presence. Cambium Landscape created the outdoor spaces which perfectly balance hardscape with greenery.
In the kitchen, an “Alpine Mist’ Caesarstone slab tops Alder cabinets. A mint green custom steel hood conceals a Vent-a-Hood insert, and Ann Sacks ‘Context’ tile in Frost covers the backsplash.
In the kitchen, an “Alpine Mist’ Caesarstone slab tops Alder cabinets. A mint green custom steel hood conceals a Vent-a-Hood insert, and Ann Sacks ‘Context’ tile in Frost covers the backsplash.