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Collection by Helen Hayashi

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The couple worked with landscape designer Celeste Cabanillas to pick native grasses, trees, and shrubs that attract local birds and insects.
The couple worked with landscape designer Celeste Cabanillas to pick native grasses, trees, and shrubs that attract local birds and insects.
The staircases that connect the home’s three floors and basement have steel frames and wooden steps. All the curtains in the common areas were made from alpaca wool at Awanay, Rocío’s textile design company.
The staircases that connect the home’s three floors and basement have steel frames and wooden steps. All the curtains in the common areas were made from alpaca wool at Awanay, Rocío’s textile design company.
The kitchen, which features a sizable island topped with Arabescato marble, opens into the back patio, a 280-square-foot space outfitted with a modern parrilla, a traditional wood-fired grill, and planted with abundant native trees.
The kitchen, which features a sizable island topped with Arabescato marble, opens into the back patio, a 280-square-foot space outfitted with a modern parrilla, a traditional wood-fired grill, and planted with abundant native trees.
The interiors were conceived as a series of interconnected spaces that allow for flexible use while opening onto patios and terraces. Exposed polished concrete floors, kiri wood ceilings, and other natural materials help bridge indoor and outdoor areas. The stone hearth was brought from the central region of Córdoba, where a local artisan cut and chiseled it by hand.
The interiors were conceived as a series of interconnected spaces that allow for flexible use while opening onto patios and terraces. Exposed polished concrete floors, kiri wood ceilings, and other natural materials help bridge indoor and outdoor areas. The stone hearth was brought from the central region of Córdoba, where a local artisan cut and chiseled it by hand.
Plants grow all around—and on the roof of—the multilevel Buenos Aires home an architect and a textile company cofounder built on a 26-foot-wide lot.
Plants grow all around—and on the roof of—the multilevel Buenos Aires home an architect and a textile company cofounder built on a 26-foot-wide lot.
Japan, harvest rice near Kyoto, 1959.
Japan, harvest rice near Kyoto, 1959.
Set on a narrow, 18-foot-wide site, Melt House presents a corrugated exterior.
Set on a narrow, 18-foot-wide site, Melt House presents a corrugated exterior.
The living area is backed by sheer glass supported by wood beams. Here and in the side wings of the house, glazing tilts inward near the floor, making the volumes appear to float.
The living area is backed by sheer glass supported by wood beams. Here and in the side wings of the house, glazing tilts inward near the floor, making the volumes appear to float.
A home in Karuizawa, Japan, designed by Rei Mitsui of Tokyo-based Rei Mitsui, embraces the land in a gently arced design. In the sunken living room, homeowner Rob Tull relaxes on a lin-en couch designed by Mitsui and made by Tetsuhiro Otsuka of Hiro &amp; Associates. The recessed area’s rounded edges, echoed in the arched entryway to the kitchen and the curved ends of the staircase’s handrail, soften the home’s angularity.
A home in Karuizawa, Japan, designed by Rei Mitsui of Tokyo-based Rei Mitsui, embraces the land in a gently arced design. In the sunken living room, homeowner Rob Tull relaxes on a lin-en couch designed by Mitsui and made by Tetsuhiro Otsuka of Hiro &amp; Associates. The recessed area’s rounded edges, echoed in the arched entryway to the kitchen and the curved ends of the staircase’s handrail, soften the home’s angularity.
Mitsui stands in the guest room, which opens to a small balcony.
Mitsui stands in the guest room, which opens to a small balcony.
In the kitchen, the counter height is midway between standard Western and Japanese conventions, a compromise Rob made with his wife, Junko.
In the kitchen, the counter height is midway between standard Western and Japanese conventions, a compromise Rob made with his wife, Junko.
A cave-like fireplace carved into the side of the sunken living room emphasizes the “primordial” feeling Mitsui says he was after.
A cave-like fireplace carved into the side of the sunken living room emphasizes the “primordial” feeling Mitsui says he was after.

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