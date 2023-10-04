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The interiors were conceived as a series of interconnected spaces that allow for flexible use while opening onto patios and terraces. Exposed polished concrete floors, kiri wood ceilings, and other natural materials help bridge indoor and outdoor areas. The stone hearth was brought from the central region of Córdoba, where a local artisan cut and chiseled it by hand.
A home in Karuizawa, Japan, designed by Rei Mitsui of Tokyo-based Rei Mitsui, embraces the land in a gently arced design. In the sunken living room, homeowner Rob Tull relaxes on a lin-en couch designed by Mitsui and made by Tetsuhiro Otsuka of Hiro & Associates. The recessed area’s rounded edges, echoed in the arched entryway to the kitchen and the curved ends of the staircase’s handrail, soften the home’s angularity.
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