Custom platform bed by Christian Woo lies perfectly beneath the bedroom windows.
Dybek Room
interior, bedroom
A Light well provide natural light and ventilation to the downstairs bedroom
Alexandrine describes the second bedroom as "a functional space for a grown-up girl student." On the wall, prints by Olga Fradina are mixed with vintage graphics from the 1960s. A lamp from the 1970s sits atop a modern italian writing desk.
Custom-designed door pulls in the bedroom evoke the triangular shape of the transitional space.
A peek at one of the bedrooms—another sun-kissed space with spellbinding views.
The TV nook includes an Ikea sofa, Article tables, and a vintage Eames rocker. The wall-mounted planters are from Ferm Living.