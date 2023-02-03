SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Keiko Fujita-Hix

Favorites

View 32 Photos
Custom platform bed by Christian Woo lies perfectly beneath the bedroom windows.
Custom platform bed by Christian Woo lies perfectly beneath the bedroom windows.
Dybek Room
Dybek Room
interior, bedroom
interior, bedroom
A Light well provide natural light and ventilation to the downstairs bedroom
A Light well provide natural light and ventilation to the downstairs bedroom
Alexandrine describes the second bedroom as "a functional space for a grown-up girl student." On the wall, prints by Olga Fradina are mixed with vintage graphics from the 1960s. A lamp from the 1970s sits atop a modern italian writing desk.
Alexandrine describes the second bedroom as "a functional space for a grown-up girl student." On the wall, prints by Olga Fradina are mixed with vintage graphics from the 1960s. A lamp from the 1970s sits atop a modern italian writing desk.
Custom-designed door pulls in the bedroom evoke the triangular shape of the transitional space.
Custom-designed door pulls in the bedroom evoke the triangular shape of the transitional space.
A peek at one of the bedrooms—another sun-kissed space with spellbinding views.
A peek at one of the bedrooms—another sun-kissed space with spellbinding views.
The TV nook includes an Ikea sofa, Article tables, and a vintage Eames rocker. The wall-mounted planters are from Ferm Living.
The TV nook includes an Ikea sofa, Article tables, and a vintage Eames rocker. The wall-mounted planters are from Ferm Living.

12 more saves