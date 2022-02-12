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A floor lamp nearly eight feet tall anchors the seating area in the living area. Ceilings that are 12 feet tall at the highest point help the room feel expansive. “We needed to find a way to define different areas in a relatively tight space,” Lachapelle says. It’s the clients’ first experience with an open floor plan. “We raised our kids in an old Victorian, and the farmhouse we live in now is chopped up into tiny rooms save for the studio we just added,” the husband says.
Upstairs is a show-stopping oversize bathroom. “When I chose the tile, I was afraid I was going to get sick of it,” says homeowner Melina Polly, “but I do love it. It makes me happy every time I walk in there.” The tiles are Fez by Granada Tile, the sinks are from Kohler, and the faucets are from Newport Brass.
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