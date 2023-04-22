SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Kimberly Scott

Favorites

View 5 Photos
Canny 'The New' Ensuite
Canny 'The New' Ensuite
The master bath features a wooden bathtub imported from Scotland.
The master bath features a wooden bathtub imported from Scotland.
A steel support is even revealed in the bathroom, where it melds with large-format Calacatta tile on the walls and tumbled French limestone floors. "When we first started talking, the wife said that she always wanted a standalone tub and a skylight," says Klimoski. To simulate the latter, the firm created a ceiling light that can replicate different times of the day. "So, you can have sunset, or you can have the middle of the day," says Klimoski. "It feels like a skylight washing down that back wall."
A steel support is even revealed in the bathroom, where it melds with large-format Calacatta tile on the walls and tumbled French limestone floors. "When we first started talking, the wife said that she always wanted a standalone tub and a skylight," says Klimoski. To simulate the latter, the firm created a ceiling light that can replicate different times of the day. "So, you can have sunset, or you can have the middle of the day," says Klimoski. "It feels like a skylight washing down that back wall."
The thoughtful incorporation of simple joinery details and lighting highlight the quality of materials. The light fixtures were custom-designed by Studio PCH and made in Guadalajara.
The thoughtful incorporation of simple joinery details and lighting highlight the quality of materials. The light fixtures were custom-designed by Studio PCH and made in Guadalajara.