A skylight in the primary bath harnesses abundant sunlight for the space and gives the feeling of being outdoors. White Caesarstone quartz counters top pale maple cabinetry, lending a serene quality.
Neutral terrazzo flooring and plaster walls offer interest and texture in the upper level bath.
The light-filled staircase features a razor-thin metal railing, open maple treads, and a kids' reading nook tucked beneath it.
