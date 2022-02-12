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“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
Concrete and weathered steel form the home’s low-profile western facade, anchoring it to the desert.
Concrete and weathered steel form the home’s low-profile western facade, anchoring it to the desert.
A private residence in Brooklyn, NY, by Hans Lorei that embraces a moody palette.
A private residence in Brooklyn, NY, by Hans Lorei that embraces a moody palette.
La Base Studio has primarily been using modular construction for the past five years—as in this refuge in Bariloche, Argentina. In 2025, the studio developed a dry construction system based entirely on wood in collaboration with modular construction company Place, Forestal Guaraní, a key forestry and wood products company in northern Argentina.
La Base Studio has primarily been using modular construction for the past five years—as in this refuge in Bariloche, Argentina. In 2025, the studio developed a dry construction system based entirely on wood in collaboration with modular construction company Place, Forestal Guaraní, a key forestry and wood products company in northern Argentina.
The 1,600-square-foot house where Calum Srigley and his wife, Kathie, live in Savona, British Columbia, has a low-slung profile inspired by midcentury homes in Palm Springs.
The 1,600-square-foot house where Calum Srigley and his wife, Kathie, live in Savona, British Columbia, has a low-slung profile inspired by midcentury homes in Palm Springs.
The roof's solar system creates hot water for the portable outdoor tub on the deck of the terrace, where basket chairs from Rona provide a place to curl up and read.
The roof's solar system creates hot water for the portable outdoor tub on the deck of the terrace, where basket chairs from Rona provide a place to curl up and read.
Folding glass doors on the north and south elevations create cross ventilation and open the cabin, clad in Western red cedar, to its forested setting and views of the ocean.
Folding glass doors on the north and south elevations create cross ventilation and open the cabin, clad in Western red cedar, to its forested setting and views of the ocean.
Like the other houses on the pedestrian-only street, their home comes right up to the pavement’s edge, but unlike any other, it greets passersby with a wide glass facade.
Like the other houses on the pedestrian-only street, their home comes right up to the pavement’s edge, but unlike any other, it greets passersby with a wide glass facade.
The modest home is clad in Weathertex panels made from 97% eucalyptus woodchips and 3% paraffin. The cladding is finished with a charcoal-colored stain to enhance street appeal and avoid any unsightly weathering.
The modest home is clad in Weathertex panels made from 97% eucalyptus woodchips and 3% paraffin. The cladding is finished with a charcoal-colored stain to enhance street appeal and avoid any unsightly weathering.
While most of the apartment is light and vibrant, the bathroom serves as a peaceful, serene retreat. “It’s spalike,” Graci says. She used an earthy green tile from Zia for the walls, black and white terrazzo flooring from Ann Sacks, and a copper-toned faucet from Dornbracht. The pendant light is from a flea market in Berlin.
While most of the apartment is light and vibrant, the bathroom serves as a peaceful, serene retreat. “It’s spalike,” Graci says. She used an earthy green tile from Zia for the walls, black and white terrazzo flooring from Ann Sacks, and a copper-toned faucet from Dornbracht. The pendant light is from a flea market in Berlin.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
The house is clad with shou sugi ban-treated cedar siding.
The house is clad with shou sugi ban-treated cedar siding.
The shed has since become Kevin's office for Tiny Monster Design, nicknamed the Casita.
The shed has since become Kevin's office for Tiny Monster Design, nicknamed the Casita.
The kitchen opens to the dining area, with a table and benches from Facebook Marketplace. The firepit chairs are from Polywood. The circular window has a custom exterior copper trim by Mission Iron Works.
The kitchen opens to the dining area, with a table and benches from Facebook Marketplace. The firepit chairs are from Polywood. The circular window has a custom exterior copper trim by Mission Iron Works.
Deep blue Heath Ceramics tile accents the fireplace surround, which was relocated from the back room.
Deep blue Heath Ceramics tile accents the fireplace surround, which was relocated from the back room.

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