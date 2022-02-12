Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
Favorites
La Base Studio has primarily been using modular construction for the past five years—as in this refuge in Bariloche, Argentina. In 2025, the studio developed a dry construction system based entirely on wood in collaboration with modular construction company Place, Forestal Guaraní, a key forestry and wood products company in northern Argentina.
While most of the apartment is light and vibrant, the bathroom serves as a peaceful, serene retreat. “It’s spalike,” Graci says. She used an earthy green tile from Zia for the walls, black and white terrazzo flooring from Ann Sacks, and a copper-toned faucet from Dornbracht. The pendant light is from a flea market in Berlin.
330 more saves