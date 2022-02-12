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Collection by Haven

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The entrance to the walk-in closet is marked by another bench floating across the window, and a mirror inset in white oak.
The entrance to the walk-in closet is marked by another bench floating across the window, and a mirror inset in white oak.
Another look at the primary bathroom. The faucet and fixtures are by Phylrich phylrich.com, while the Primavera Verde Tile is from Mutina.
Another look at the primary bathroom. The faucet and fixtures are by Phylrich phylrich.com, while the Primavera Verde Tile is from Mutina.
For her parents' bathroom, Bhavani pushed them towards this orange tile, noting that "usually [they] love all white." Adaptive measures—a curb-less shower, grab bars, and a built-in bench—allow for independence while aging in place. The floor and wainscoting are porcelain terrazzo.
For her parents' bathroom, Bhavani pushed them towards this orange tile, noting that "usually [they] love all white." Adaptive measures—a curb-less shower, grab bars, and a built-in bench—allow for independence while aging in place. The floor and wainscoting are porcelain terrazzo.
The wood-and-white kitchen is one of the most beloved rooms in the home.
The wood-and-white kitchen is one of the most beloved rooms in the home.
The bathroom includes a walk-in tub.
The bathroom includes a walk-in tub.
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
Mutina ceramic tiles line the bathroom.
Mutina ceramic tiles line the bathroom.
A bathroom with a corner shower.
A bathroom with a corner shower.
Architect Philippe Baumann’s New York home has an upstairs shower with a perforated, galvanized-steel platforms, and an operable skylight above that brings out the best in the aqua green tiles.
Architect Philippe Baumann’s New York home has an upstairs shower with a perforated, galvanized-steel platforms, and an operable skylight above that brings out the best in the aqua green tiles.
The guest bathroom.
The guest bathroom.
The use of green mosaic tiles in the bathroom is a "polite homage" to the balcony's original green mosaic floor tiles.
The use of green mosaic tiles in the bathroom is a "polite homage" to the balcony's original green mosaic floor tiles.
A vintage Molded Plywood Lounge Chair (LCW) by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sits in front of built-in shelving in untreated hemlock.
A vintage Molded Plywood Lounge Chair (LCW) by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sits in front of built-in shelving in untreated hemlock.
“The house almost doesn’t exist, but serves as the subtle cloak between inhabitant and environment.”—Cynthia, resident
“The house almost doesn’t exist, but serves as the subtle cloak between inhabitant and environment.”—Cynthia, resident
Built-ins in the bedroom echo the cabinetry from the great room.
Built-ins in the bedroom echo the cabinetry from the great room.
Guest bedroom rift & quartered oak closet, display shelving and door to storage.
Guest bedroom rift & quartered oak closet, display shelving and door to storage.
Australian paint by Haymes envelopes the interior, including vertical and built-in storage.
Australian paint by Haymes envelopes the interior, including vertical and built-in storage.

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