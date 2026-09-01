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Collection by
Daniella Giustina
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59
Photos
The ceiling niche and skylight fill the bathroom with the glow of natural light.
The cedar wood screen tempers sunlight at the interior workroom.
Milestone plaster walls and dark soapstone countertops reflect the colors of the site.
Concrete floors are tinted with color to match the Jory soil of the area.
Windows that extend from floor to ceiling provide treehouse-like vantage points from the living room and primary bedroom.
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