Facundo Ochoa’s beach house is an ode to craft and coastal living with a sprawling deck, DIY details, and lots of room to hang out.
Bottenfield matched the new cedar paneling to the ceilings, which are original, and replaced all the windows and doors with double-glazed versions. The large abstract painting by P. Musick was found at Summerland Antique Collective.
Floor Plan of Bladderwrack Cabin by Ets Architecture
The sauna features its own entrance next to an outdoor shower. The sauna heater is from Harvia, a company based in Finland.
The dining area features a built-in bench and table, both crafted by Island Custom Woodworks.
The food prep area sits adjacent to a small dining area in the middle structure of the three. Black Richlite countertops complement a white tile backsplash and maple cabinetry. The induction cooktop is from Bosch and the faucet is Grohe.
The bathroom adjacent to the studio space contains simple finishes and fixtures, including white shower tile and flooring from Daltile, and shower fixtures from Kohler.
The art studio space contains a writing desk and plenty of storage via built-in maple shelving, also by Island Custom Woodworks. T
The sleeping area is framed with custom maple casework crafted by local Lopez Island company, Island Custom Woodworks. The brass cabinet pulls are from Schoolhouse, and the wall lamp is by Normann Copenhagen.
In the living area, a wood stove from Danish company Morso warms the space. The steel fireplace surround was crafted in Mount Vernon, Washington, and large aluminum-clad pine windows frame the exterior environment. The flooring is maple.
A screened porch encloses the breezeway between the main living area and the sleeping area, providing ample outdoor space for lounging or storing kayaks.
The dark stained cedar exteriors contrast to the light maple interiors, helping the interior of the cabin feel cozy and warm.
The Concrete Collaborative tiles are paired with bright yellow subway tiles. The encaustic pattern on the tiles—inspired by surf culture—
The asymmetrical shape and tilted lines reinforce the impression that the cabins are capsized ships.
Designed by Bellafilarquitectes Studio, this residence in l’Escala features a striking curved roof clad with distinctive green tiles.