Local furniture maker Nick Tretiak created a custom kitchen table and bench, over which hangs a Noguchi paper lantern. The team wanted to keep the cabinetry as light as possible, designing white oak cabinets that read more as furniture.
“As an architecture practice, we like to find the simplest solutions for things—but we also pursue solutions that subvert the normal,” says designer and resident Andrew Linn.
A first-floor seating area gets some drama thanks to a mesh net fastened overhead, which creates a spot for playful lounging without compromising the overhead daylighting.
In his renovation of Kate Brien Kitz and David Kitz’s Los Angeles home, architect Andrew Hall reinterpreted the original gable roof and siding. Landscape designers Mary Lange and Molly Funk transformed the yard with drought-tolerant plants. The walkway decking is from Kebony kebony, the Seaspray paint from Benjamin Moore, and the front door hardware from Emtek.
Heath Ceramics Heron Blue wall tiles.
In the Dank Lounge, a film screen lowers in front of room-darkening curtains on movie nights. The deep sectional was built by Lizz and Isaac while the Blob coffee table is by Project Room, and the Scandinavian rya rug is vintage. The couple’s art collection includes works by many friends and local artists. A print by Alex Smith, along with drawings by Cammie Staros and Karl Haendel, hang in the lounge beside a painting by John Finneran and a photo by Lizz.
The squiggly Bacterio laminate by Ettore Sottsass on the kitchen countertops was dead stock, and the HEWI drawer pulls were diligently sourced on eBay.
The interiors are grounded by a simple palette of black and wood tones with a few pops of color.
