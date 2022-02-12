The red balau deck brings a natural element to the exterior, while complementing the existing house on the property. "I knew from the get-go that we weren’t going to be able to put fancy finishes like vertical siding on the outside—that drives up the price pretty fast,
The couple splurged and bought La Cantina doors for the opening to the deck, along with the large corner windows from Milgard in the dining area. "Bifold doors are expensive, but they’re worth it when you use them correctly,
Teak stools from Patio Productions San Diego provide seating for groups on the triangular deck.
By strategically positioning the deck, Geis provided outdoor seating off the living area for gatherings. Since the space required a Class A fire-rated material, Sarah and Brant chose red balau wood for less than the cost of ipe.
Sarah and Brant Barrah combined off-the-shelf elements like quartzite counters and oak cabinets with glazed ceramic ARTO "Kozo
Inside, the origami-like roof presents as a series of folded, intersecting planes, adding a sense of expansion and depth to the interior.
Tricia runs her own design firm, T.Haus Design, and led the furnishings for the home, opting for a refined, contemporary aesthetic that feels appropriate for the alpine setting.
After a decade living in the 1965 house by a celebrated local architect, the pair tasked Risa Boyer Architecture with reconfiguring a few of its common spaces—which went a long way in rejuvenating the residence.
A lofted bunk room with six adult-sized beds offers space for extended family and friends to stay. Built-in mass plywood joinery and gable-end glazing gives the room a warmth and openness unusual for a loft space.
Anderson incorporated windows into nearly every major space in the house, including the sauna, to maintain a constant connection to the water.
The powder room sink was CNC-routed from stone by local fabricator Orijin Stone and shaped to mirror the shoreline of Prior Lake.
Austin-based Davey McEathron designed a rammed earth house in the city's Holly neighborhood with the backing of developer Kevin Yang and builder Rabb Construction.
Because the owner is not always living in the house and often has renters or guests, the materials needed to be hard-wearing. “We use a lot of granite in kitchens because it’s so indestructible,” explains Stanley. The granite island appears to float above the concrete floors.
The unit allows for fluid circulation, includes part of the kitchen, and houses a staggering suite of built-in storage.