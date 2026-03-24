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Collection by Vanessa

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The loft features an office area with a walnut desk where Bayne can work from home.
The loft features an office area with a walnut desk where Bayne can work from home.
As much as possible, Bayne and Benner prioritized colors that tied the home to the ocean.
As much as possible, Bayne and Benner prioritized colors that tied the home to the ocean.
One of Bayne's biggest splurges was the tilework in the bathrooms.
One of Bayne's biggest splurges was the tilework in the bathrooms.
The Cotage
The Cotage
Bayne chose the "Little Diamond
Bayne chose the "Little Diamond