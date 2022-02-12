Kellogg's renovation represents a creative reimagining of what's possible on a standard city-size lot.
One of the most striking features is the stacked wood fascia that traces the home's roofline.
Now, built-in sofas line the perimeter of the room and utilize the room’s shape better.
The fireplace and hearth are clad in soapstone, which the team liked for the contrast and movement in the veining. The new window above the sliding door provides "a view of the sky and then just a flood of daylight coming in," says Fowler.
LaFayette Studio, which helped with the interiors, selected a Holly Hunt fabric for built-in sofas, which are complemented by a rug from Rush House, a sconce by Brendan Ravenhill Studio, and a Swift ceiling light from Cedar & Moss.
The home's design centers around the interior 40 foot by 40 foot courtyard.
Owned solar panels contribute to making the home a more sustainable property.
A gravel path leads from the dining area to a bridge across the restored creek that runs along one side of the house.
As elsewhere, the floors are concrete and the casework is crafted of reclaimed sinker cypress.
In the living room, Piero Lissoni’s sofa for Living Divani joins a Lawson coffee table by Egg Collective and poufs from CB2. The blanket and pillows are from Muji.
Says Krista, “We needed to know that whatever we built would not take away from the landscape.”
The hall bathroom has the Strands series tile from Concrete Collaborative on the floor, and Fireclay 2x8 in Rosemary on the walls.
The primary bedroom has an extra-long window seat made of Alder wood.
"Whenever I'm finished in the kitchen, I'm drawn to sit down at the table,
In the powder bathroom, there's 3x3 Fireclay tile in Sunflower on the walls.
The home is adjacent to the Dominguez Gap Wetlands, a hiking area and nature preserve.