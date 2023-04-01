SubscribeSign In
Thanks to its size, the living room could accommodate multiple new vignettes like this work area overlooking the Bosphorus Strait.
The sunken living room features a white Malm fireplace and a built-in couch. "We decided it was a fun moment to have no white in the space and use the fireplace as a kind of accent,
The couple sourced midcentury furniture and dishware from Toronto dealers like Mid Century Modern Toronto and Inabstracto. They also loved Etsy sellers Mimi La Rouleuse, Mid Age Vintage DE, Happy Moose Vintage, Mrs. Marvellous, and The Art of Object.
Pablo designed his home with simplicity in mind, opting for simple geometric forms and a minimal color and material palette.
The terrace is a favorite gathering place. The house is positioned facing south to get the most sun exposure.
Pablo designed his family’s home to disrupt as little of the landscape as possible.
Under the extension of the A-frame is the dining area and a large sofa for gathering. According to Pablo, the family gathers there in all weather. "Listening to the rain on the roof and in the trees is a wonderful experience," he notes.
Local artist John Bisbee created a decorative screen out of nails for the end of the base cabinet. Stuart built the drawers using traditional wood-on-wood slides and proportionally spaced dovetails, which operate differently in summer and winter. “Those idiosyncrasies effect the way you interact with it,” Stuart notes. “The kitchen is experiential in that way.”
