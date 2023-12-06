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Collection by Max Wirsing

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"Sleeping under the large curved skylight, with its opening that unfolds like a leaf, and watching hawks glide overhead is magical,
"Sleeping under the large curved skylight, with its opening that unfolds like a leaf, and watching hawks glide overhead is magical,