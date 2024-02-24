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Collection by Robert Stachofsky

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In the living room, a wooden sculpture by local artist Dan John Anderson sits in front of a Mags sectional from Hay.
In the living room, a wooden sculpture by local artist Dan John Anderson sits in front of a Mags sectional from Hay.