Floor plan of Kleindokkaai - Hoekpand by MOEA Architectural Design Studio
The home is nestled into a forested hillside overlooking the city of Madrid.
An Eames lounge
The wooden ribbon features integrated storage. The display shelves are backed by decorative brass panels by Egger.
Josué Azor’s childhood neighborhood was hard hit by the 2010 earthquake that devastated Haiti. Azor retuned to his family’s plot to build a new home, designed to resist future quakes and decorated with custom artwork and furniture.