The living room leads up to a pitched-roof alcove, the perfect meditation and lounge space. It features a bean bag chair from GAN, and a Trifecta Table by Future Perfect.
Another fireplace awaits in the primary bedroom located on the upper floor. The sage-green palette and soft lighting creates a calming refuge to rest and unwind.
The dining room addition, which increased the total square footage to 2,700, features a Semi pendant by Bonderup &amp; Thorup for Gubi and a table and chairs from Atelier Arking.
