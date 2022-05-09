SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by cindy gama

Favorites

View 7 Photos
An open shelf displays the couple’s glassware collection.
An open shelf displays the couple’s glassware collection.
Pendant lights of varying height add to the whimsical feel.
Pendant lights of varying height add to the whimsical feel.
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
The design team retained the old supports, which now frame the kitchen. Jessica picked DeVol cabinets and systems for their traditional-meets-streamlined style.
The design team retained the old supports, which now frame the kitchen. Jessica picked DeVol cabinets and systems for their traditional-meets-streamlined style.
Each of the three smaller cabins has a full kitchen.
Each of the three smaller cabins has a full kitchen.