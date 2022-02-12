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Collection by Voussoir Architecture

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The restoration also updated the house’s plumbing, electrical, heating, and cooling.
The restoration also updated the house’s plumbing, electrical, heating, and cooling.
Original elements remain throughout the house, including built-ins, cabinetry, light fixtures, perforated concrete block, mahogany millwork, and Wright-designed furniture.
Original elements remain throughout the house, including built-ins, cabinetry, light fixtures, perforated concrete block, mahogany millwork, and Wright-designed furniture.
Set within The Acres, the cooperative community the architect planned in 1947, the concrete Usonian home has been restored from top to bottom.
Set within The Acres, the cooperative community the architect planned in 1947, the concrete Usonian home has been restored from top to bottom.
“With this flowerpot form we saw an opportunity to do everything using only a single piece of concrete," says Sáez. "It’sa simple, direct form of architecture." A cantilevered slab of Colorado wood, secured in the gap beneath a concrete block, serves as a dining table. Pasternak paired this with a vintage chair made of rare Caoba wood. To fill other gaps between blocks, the architects alternated strips of wood with strips of Plexiglas that let in light from the adjacent kitchen.
“With this flowerpot form we saw an opportunity to do everything using only a single piece of concrete," says Sáez. "It’sa simple, direct form of architecture." A cantilevered slab of Colorado wood, secured in the gap beneath a concrete block, serves as a dining table. Pasternak paired this with a vintage chair made of rare Caoba wood. To fill other gaps between blocks, the architects alternated strips of wood with strips of Plexiglas that let in light from the adjacent kitchen.
An expanded loft overlooks the living room, replete with a Barcelona chair, wood-burning stove, and a midcentury console.
An expanded loft overlooks the living room, replete with a Barcelona chair, wood-burning stove, and a midcentury console.
The ship’s bandsaw was converted into a bar and now rests in the middle of the home's open living area. "We wanted it as a centerpiece because we're trying to bring the tools into the artwork and honor the building's history," says Joe.
The ship’s bandsaw was converted into a bar and now rests in the middle of the home's open living area. "We wanted it as a centerpiece because we're trying to bring the tools into the artwork and honor the building's history," says Joe.
a sunny winter day in the loft
a sunny winter day in the loft
Everything brought to the island must be transported by boat or barge, so furniture is minimal. Carsten purchased the 1960 Rais wood stove more than a decade ago with the intention of using it in a cabin one day.
Everything brought to the island must be transported by boat or barge, so furniture is minimal. Carsten purchased the 1960 Rais wood stove more than a decade ago with the intention of using it in a cabin one day.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The Steins wanted the street-facing exterior to match neighboring houses. “It should be organic,” says Elena, while on the private side they felt “free to do what we like” and have expansive windows with garden views. The</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> home's lighting is powered by Solteq photovoltaic shingles interspersed with concrete tiles, creating a shimmering pattern reminiscent of slate roofs common to the region. </span>
The Steins wanted the street-facing exterior to match neighboring houses. “It should be organic,” says Elena, while on the private side they felt “free to do what we like” and have expansive windows with garden views. The
A closer look at the renovated kitchen, which features a large picture window and a beloved chandelier that once hung in the couple's first Berlin apartment.
A closer look at the renovated kitchen, which features a large picture window and a beloved chandelier that once hung in the couple's first Berlin apartment.
The new addition is clad in a burnished grey stucco, which is common in Marfa and captures a West Texas modern aesthetic. "The material palette is dead simple,
The new addition is clad in a burnished grey stucco, which is common in Marfa and captures a West Texas modern aesthetic. "The material palette is dead simple,
Capturing a 1970s West Texas sunroom vibe, the new dining room combines reclaimed wood and brick with custom painted steel windows for a seamless integration of old and new. "Our north star was to use a modern sensibility to create something that looked like it had always been here,
Capturing a 1970s West Texas sunroom vibe, the new dining room combines reclaimed wood and brick with custom painted steel windows for a seamless integration of old and new. "Our north star was to use a modern sensibility to create something that looked like it had always been here,
Another view of the penthouse living area provides a closer look at an original built-in cabinet along one wall.
Another view of the penthouse living area provides a closer look at an original built-in cabinet along one wall.
Nestled among towering trees, the historic home appears to be modestly sized, with much of its square footage hidden from street-view. A bright-red door extends a warm welcome inside.
Nestled among towering trees, the historic home appears to be modestly sized, with much of its square footage hidden from street-view. A bright-red door extends a warm welcome inside.

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