The family home that residents Tyler Lepore, Lisa Giroday, builders Hanson Land &amp; Sea, and September Architecture devised in the Sunshine Coast region of British Columbia, Canada, is wrapped with cedar and brick, tying to its wooded surround, which is only a four-minute walk to the ocean. "The house feels like it's part of the setting,
Floor Plan of Roberts Creek Family Home by September Architecture
This stunning forest retreat in England uses prefabricated panels to minimize site impact, shorten construction time, and protect against weather.
By living in an Airstream for “three years and six days,” says Mark, the couple was able to save up money to build their home without a loan.
Art rails keep decor neatly arranged, and allows the family to switch out artwork easily.
The home’s exterior features Trespa Meteon panels, a durable and sustainable high-pressure laminate cladding. By design, expanses of glass reflect the surroundings where the home is placed.
Windows frames the architect’s built-in desk, which overlooks the water. In the corner, a cast iron wood stove provides heat on dreary days. And opposite the workstation, there’s a single bunk that folds down from the wall. It also doubles as a couch when the family wants to use the space for backyard hang outs.
This 530-square-foot prefab in East Sussex, England, was designed by Michael Kendrick Architects for a family who wanted to build a woodland retreat/rental on their property. Immersing the lodge into the forest reflects the family’s intent to, as the architects explain, “enhance the ecological biodiversity of the area, protect wildlife, and enable guests … to understand and appreciate the fauna, flora, and unique history and nature of the area, while supporting and promoting the local economy.”
A family chose MyCabin to construct prefab structures in their home country of Latvia. The prefab structures have space for work, sleep, and relaxation.
The living room extends into the great outdoors with a spruce deck.
A cantilevered cabin designed by R D Gentzler blends into the forest, even as it hovers above a 20-foot drop-off. Its south face is almost entirely glass, but a roof canopy limits solar gain. “We sit on the deck all afternoon watching the trees, and the time just flies by,” says resident Maricela Salas.
Summer time in the woods
“The pitched ceilings and ribbon of clerestory windows make the interior feel more spacious than it is,” notes Gooden.
When viewed from a distance, the home reads as three separate boxes, each topped with a light mine.
Light Mine floor plan
A fire pit between two wings of the home encourages outdoor living.
