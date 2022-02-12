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Collection by
Christopher Wilton
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Simons was also the home’s first owner. Since its completion in 1982, the property has changed hands just once.
Lawrence Simons designed this 1982 Santa Rosa residence around massive granite outcroppings, and it has huge windows overlooking the Valley of the Moon.
Outside Seattle, Port Ludlow sits on the Puget Sound.
Cedar beams support the house, mirroring the surrounding landscape, which is home to the tree.
“This Gordon home has been well preserved, curated, and cared for by its owners—and it shows,” notes the agent. “It is a private and peaceful enclave.”
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